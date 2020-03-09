News

Ileana D'Cruz claims she doesn't sit like a lady

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2020 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Ileana D'Cruz has declared that she does not sit like a lady.

Ileana took to Instagram to share a photo of herself where she is seen sitting in a car in a quirky manner. She can be seen sitting in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out.

"Them: sit like a lady. Me: (funny emoji)," Ileana captioned.

Ileana generally keeps Instagram on fire with her hot bikini pictures. While fans love her bikini photos, her photo in Indian attire was a refreshing change and they welcomed it.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

