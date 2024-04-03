Ileana D'Cruz shares insights into her experience with postpartum depression; Says ‘Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days’

MUMBAI : After giving birth to her son Koa Phoenix Dolan last year, Ileana D'Cruz started her adventure as a mother. The actress has been posting interesting tales about parenting and her special moments with her child on Instagram ever since giving birth to a boy. But the actress sent a lengthy statement today about overcoming postpartum depression.

Sharing her selfie she wrote, “Hi …It’s been a while since I’ve really taken a photo of myself or posted something on here…Between being a full time mama and keeping house, I don’t seem to find time for myself. I’m mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin’s little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn’t really cross my mind haha.”

She further added, “Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep deprived doesn’t help lol, Definitely not trying to come across as complaining because this darling child has been the most beautiful thing to happen to me. But we just don’t talk about postpartum depression enough. It’s very real. And it’s an incredibly alienating feeling.”

The actress continued by explaining how she finds time for herself to indulge in physical training and routines. “And I’m trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better. A 30min workout and 5 min shower post that works wonders really. But sometimes I can’t manage that. So what I’m trying to say is I’m working on coming back here and giving you a glimpse into my new life now. Which I love btw- there’s so many amazing things that have happened to me and it’s been an emotional overwhelming journey.”

She concluded, “I just haven’t been one of those moms who’ve “bounced back” immediately. I’m being kinder on myself and my body and getting to a stronger healthy me at my own pace. But I’m coming back That’s all. Thanks for sticking around and reading .”

On August 1, of last year, Ileana brought her son Koa Phoenix Dolan into the world, fully embracing parenthood. Ileana and her partner Michael Dolan are the parents of Koa. She wrote, “There are no words to express how overjoyed we are to welcome our sweet boy into the world. Our hearts are beyond full.”

Ileana D'Cruz put her baby first and took a vacation from acting in the meantime. Her final on-screen role was in Abhishek Bachchan's film The Big Bull. Ajay Devgn co-produced the movie. She just wrapped up filming for her role alongside Randeep Hooda in the social comedy Unfair and Lovely.

