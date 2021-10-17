"I'm in love with me: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shares body positivity and self-love message for everyone

MUMBAI: Off to a short vacation with family post wrapping her debut feature directorial 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared a pretty picture from her trip, with a message of body positivity and self-love.

Taking to her social media, Tahira shares the picture saying, "I am raw , I am me

I come in all shapes and sizes

I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul

Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me

#nofilter #portraitmode clicked by @ayushmannk who says this is my best profile

@discoversoneva #experiencesoneva #discoversoneva #soneva25 #sonevajani".

Carving her path as an author and filmmaker, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has made her mark as one of the most relatable story-tellers with her candid, quirky and fun style of writing. From books, short films to now a feature film, Tahira Kashyap is unfolding varied life aspects through her work that strike a chord with the audience.

Looking forward to the release of her fifth book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother', Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has piqued the curiosity of the audience with her interesting insights.