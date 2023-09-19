Impressive! Celebrities of the Bollywood film industry, Who Have Graced Afghanistan during the extremely troubled times

MUMBAI: Afghanistan was in the news with the Taliban taking control of the nation. The Taliban have taken control of the capital of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American soldiers from the country. However, the nation has historically had a relationship with Bollywood because of the filming of movies like Dharmatma to Kabul Express.

Bollywood celebrities have visited Afghanistan for various reasons, including humanitarian efforts, film shoots, and to connect with their Afghan fan base. These visits often garnered attention and support from both Afghan and Indian communities. Here we will look into Bollywood celebs who have visited Afghanistan for the shoot of their film.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan visited Afghanistan in a very troubled situation. He went there for the shoot of his film Khuda Gawah in 1992. He has been shot in and around Mazar-e-Sharif during the "extremely troubled times," a scene of the horse-riding sport Buzkashi was filmed.

John Abraham

John Abraham visited Afghanistan for the shoot of Kabir Khan directed Kabul Express. He had very good experience of the hospitality of local people as he has mentioned in his earlier interviews with popular news portals. He also mentioned that they were threatened by the Taliban to not shoot there.

Arshad Warsi

He appeared with John Abraham in the movie Kabul Express. Arshad performed in the movie, which was fully filmed in Afghanistan, despite threats and challenging terrain and weather.

Hema Malini and Feroz Khan

Hema Malini and Feroz Khan traveled to Afghanistan for their movie shoot. The first Bollywood movie to be filmed in Afghanistan was Dharmatma. The movie also starred Rekha, Danny Denzongpa, Helen, and Hema in addition to Feroz and Hema. For their filming, they traveled to places like Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir while staying in Kabul.

Sridevi

Sridevi also visited Afghanistan in a very troubled situation. She went there for the shoot of his film Khuda Gawah in 1992 alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitly

Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitly visited Afghanistan for the shoot of the film Janasheen. The week-long shooting of the romance drama was scheduled for the landlocked nation.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt visited Afghanistan for the shoot of the film Torbaaz. He shot the film in the location of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. It was an action thriller set for the film shoot.

