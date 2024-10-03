Imran Khan reveals he had to get therapy after his films flopped; ‘couldn’t bring myself to socialise…’

MUMBAI: Actor Imran Khan who once was the chocolate boy of the industry has been MIA. He has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes. The actor is now working on making his comeback into movies.

Imran, who was last seen with Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti has now opened up about his journey and why he decided to stay away from the limelight. Imran said, “I couldn’t bring myself to go to parties and socialise with people in the hope that someone would offer me a film.’

Imran further said that he felt damaged due to the continued failure of his films and had to get therapy for the last 7 years to feel normal again. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor said that getting therapy has been the best decision in his life and so far it has been 2500 days since 2017 when he began therapy.

Speaking of his struggles, Imran had earlier said, “I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

