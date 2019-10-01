Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops hints about being brave!

MUMBAI: Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik’s separation rumours have been in news for quite some time.

While the duo has not confirmed anything about their separation now, the estranged couple has been sending out the hints to their fans. It was in May when we told you that actor Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik, who tied the knot in 2011, are headed towards separation.

A few hours back, Avantika posted yet another cryptic post on social media. The post read, “She was never quite ready but she was brave, and the universe listens to brave.” Earlier we told you Avantika, who walked out of their Pali residence with their daughter Imara, had confirmed their separation with a cryptic social media post. Check it out below:

Check snap of Avantika’s Insta Story below

A few days back, we recently brought to you Avantika’s Insta story, where she had clearly stated who her best parenting partner. She had credited her mother Vandana Malik for being her best parenting partner. Her Insta story read, “Hahaha this is bang [email protected] !! My best parenting partner is Nani with a heart emoji Grandma A little bit parent, a little bit teacher, a little bit best friend and a little bit partner in crime.”

When the rumours of Imran and Avantika’s separation started making noise, Vandana had told SpotboyE, “We all (Vandana, Avantika, and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway.”

We hope Imran and Avantika confirm their relationship status soon!

Meanwhile, do you guys think that there is another splitsville in Bollywood in the form of Imran and Avantika? Drop your comments below.

