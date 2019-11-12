Imtiaz Ali to make a biopic on late veteran actress Madhubala

MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali, who is known for films like Jab We Met, Tamasha, Highway, Rockstar, is reportedly set to make a biopic on late veteran actress Madhubala.

Yes, Imtiaz has set his eyes on the veteran actress Begum Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi, better known as Madhubala and has recently acquired the rights to make a biopic on her, either as a film or a web series. From Madhubala's debut as a child artist in Basant to her big break as an actress opposite Raj Kapoor in Neel Kamal, the biopic is said to narrate the life of Madhubala through the lens of director Imtiaz Ali.

Acquiring a Life Story Rights Assignment Agreement from her family, Imtiaz Ali ensures that the film remains free from any hindrance. The star cast has not been revealed yet, sources suggest that Priyanka Kandwal aka Tik Tok Madhubala makes a perfect match. While Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bushan wishes to see Kareena Kapoor Khan essay the role.

Credits: Filmfare