News

Imtiaz Ali to make a biopic on late veteran actress Madhubala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali, who is known for films like Jab We Met, Tamasha, Highway, Rockstar, is reportedly set to make a biopic on late veteran actress Madhubala.

Yes, Imtiaz has set his eyes on the veteran actress Begum Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi, better known as Madhubala and has recently acquired the rights to make a biopic on her, either as a film or a web series. From Madhubala's debut as a child artist in Basant to her big break as an actress opposite Raj Kapoor in Neel Kamal, the biopic is said to narrate the life of Madhubala through the lens of director Imtiaz Ali.

Acquiring a Life Story Rights Assignment Agreement from her family, Imtiaz Ali ensures that the film remains free from any hindrance. The star cast has not been revealed yet, sources suggest that Priyanka Kandwal aka Tik Tok Madhubala makes a perfect match. While Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bushan wishes to see Kareena Kapoor Khan essay the role.

Credits: Filmfare

Tags > Imtiaz Ali, biopic, late veteran, Madhubala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Sony TV launches 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'

Sony TV launches 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty from the sets of...

Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty from the sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days