Imtiaz Ali returns to live with his estranged wife Preety Ali; read details

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Jab We Met maker Imtiaz Ali has returned to stay with his estranged wife Preety Ali (the two married in 1995) in the prevailing tough times.

A similar thing happened when Sussanne Khan returned with her sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan back to Palazzo (Juhu Scheme) to be with Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik had put out a long post, evidently he was very happy.

Preety and Imtiaz too must be happy. They have even called their daughter Ida back, who was studying in the US; the 19-year-old returned to Mumbai on 13 March. Imtiaz has been very concerned about his family and both, Preety and Imtiaz, are taking care of Ida, together.

