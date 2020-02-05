Imtiaz Ali speaks about Randeep Hooda’s character in Love Aaj Kal

MUMBAI: After Highway and Cocktail, Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali are coming together for the third time with ‘Love Aaj Kal’. The film revolves around two love stories, set in 1990 and 2020 and how the concept of love has changed over the years.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Randeep too will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. The film has already raised curiosity amongst the audiences and they can’t wait to witness the epic love story on the big screen.

Speaking on working with Randeep, Ali said that he is a fantastic actor with many great qualities. But his most impressive quality is that he completely transforms himself for the role he plays.

He also said that unlike his rough outing in Highway, Randeep will be seen as a ‘suave and charismatic’ owner of a chic co-working space.

He also added that working with Randeep in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ was working like a new actor. His passion and dedication to the craft of acting is exemplary and he hopes to work with him many times in different roles.

Randeep Hooda's part in the film was kept under the wraps as it was a strategic decision to reveal it at a later stage, and now, the makers are all ready to reveal his character.

According to Ali, Randeep's character holds and connects the two storylines of the films: one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi. When Imtiaz explained Randeep's character 'Raj' he said that he is a modern-day metropolitan man, who stumbles upon a growing relationship between a young couple.

When Raj begins to tell his story of the romance between him and Zoe (Sara Ali Khan), it starts to affect the story of Zoe and Veer (Karthik Aaryan), and this is how the two love stories in different eras interact with and influence each other.

‘Love Aaj Kal’ is slated to hit the theatres on February 14 2020.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA