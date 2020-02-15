Imtiaz Ali terminates contract on making a film on Madhubala

MUMBAI: With his latest movie Love Aaj Kal, director Imtiaz Ali has been in the news for a month now. The movie released yesterday to mixed to positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

On Valentine’s Day, Imtiaz was supposed to announce his next project. And his next film was to be a biopic on legendary actress Madhubala. It was also the birth anniversary of the actress. But, even after a lot of effort, not everyone was on the same page as her sister Madhur Brij Bhushan.

And now, if media reports are to be believed, Imtiaz Ali has terminated his contract to make the film.

As per the sources Madhur Brij Bhushan, Madhubala’s sister revealed recently she could not persuade all the siblings to give an NOC (non-objection certificate) to Imtiaz Ali even after stating that their stories won’t be part of the film.

She said that the major objection came from her sister Kaneez Balsara. Balsara’s kids did not let Bhushan meet her. They sent notices to her and the makers of the project.

After failing to persuade the family, Imtiaz Ali decided to terminate his contract citing misunderstanding. The announcement was supposed to be made today.

Madhur Bhushan further went on to say, they have missed out on a golden opportunity to make a biopic on Madhubala.

She said that she was backing the film with her guruji Arvind Malviya as they wanted to open a school with the money generated from the film and provide free education to the poor girls.