Imtiaz Ali on working with SRK and Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Director Imtiaz Ali is back to give his romantic touch to Bollywod with his movie Love Aaj Kal. The movie stars real-life rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. It opened today to a mixed to positive response from the audiences and the critics.

While Kartik is definitely ruling the genre, we all know that no one can replace the magic of the ‘King Of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan. Imtiaz recently compared his actor to Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik is quite overwhelmed with the compliment.

Having worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aarya. Imtiaz feels that SRK and Kartik’s hard work, dedication, and helpful nature is quite similar. This compliment from his director made Kartik feel on top of the world and means a huge deal to him.

This is the first time Kartik and Sara came together on screen. The buzz was very high for the film, and it will be interesting to know what magic the movie does on the audience.