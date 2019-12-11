News

Imtiaz Ali's next is a biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
11 Dec 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali is currently in the post-production stage of his next, the Love Aaj Kal sequel starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The filmmaker has apparently shown interest in another project, a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as the Elvis of Punjab.

Not only is the filmmaker in talks with the singer's family but is also thinking of roping in either Kartik Aaryan or Ayushmann Khurrana for the role.

Imtiaz Ali is known for giving massive hits like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, and Tamasha. Viewers are eagerly waiting for his next project. Considering that his last movie was a disaster, Imtiaz has to prove himself once again with this project to get back in the run. 

past seven days