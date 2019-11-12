With an increase in demand for content, here's the biopics that shone at the Box Office over the decade! 

MUMBAI: Over the years, the demand for the films which have been applauded by the audiences has seen a shift. Where films which were part of commercial cinema used to be loved by the audience, now, content-driven films and biopics have seen a rise in the demand and the proof is their successful rides at the box office.



Here's a list of most successful biopics of the decade which have won our hearts each year with the story and the performances of the actors.



2019- Super 30



Hrithik Roshan as Bihari professor won our hearts with his performance and the way he got into the skin of the character with the dialect and demeanor was loved by millions all over.



2018 - Sanju



On-screen Sanjay Dutt "Ranbir Kapoor" gave a brilliant performance portraying the journey of superstar Sanjay Dutt so far which went ahead and became highest-grossing film for the actor.



2016- Dangal



Aamir Khan along with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh gave the Indian cinema a gem of a story of the Phogat's from Haryana which highlighted Wrestling. The film went ahead and broke all the records at the Box Office.



2014- Mary Kom



Priyanka Chopra shone on the big screen as the boxing legend Mary Kom, giving us a glimpse into the story of the boxer and the hardships she went through to reach where she is currently and make the country proud.



2013- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag



Farhan Akhtar surprised the audience with his mindblowing performance as Milkha Singh. The athlete who in his time, has received Global recognition and took India's pride to another high.



2011- The Dirty Picture



Vidya Balan showcased the story of Silk with her bold choice and became the breakthrough movie of the year taking the audience by surprise owing to its storyline.



Needless to say, Indian cinema has grown a lot over the years with the audience creating a balance between content-driven films and massy entertainers, with content-driven films receiving more love and appreciation over the years.