Incredible! Aamir Khan's Milestone: First Bollywood Actor with Rs 2000-Crore Grosser

MUMBAI: In a year marked by several Bollywood blockbusters, including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, there's one actor who stands out for his unparalleled box office success. Aamir Khan, known as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, holds the distinction of delivering the first Rs 2000-crore grosser in Indian cinema history.

Aamir Khan achieved this milestone with his 2016 sports drama, Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film, based on the life of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, earned critical acclaim and was a massive hit among audiences worldwide. According to reports, Dangal grossed a staggering Rs 2070.3 crore worldwide, with a significant portion of its earnings coming from overseas markets.

Released on December 23, 2016, Dangal's net collection in India stood at Rs 387.38 crore, while its overseas collection was reported at Rs 1535.3 crore. The film's success was particularly notable in China, where the Chinese version alone earned Rs 1305.29 crore ($203 million), solidifying Aamir Khan's global appeal and box office prowess.

Following the success of Dangal, Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in his production, Secret Superstar. While the film was a hit in India, its overseas performance was nothing short of a blockbuster, grossing Rs 831.47 crore. With Secret Superstar's total worldwide collection reaching Rs 912.75 crores, Aamir Khan became the first Bollywood actor to have two Rs 500 crore grossers, a feat achieved years before by other prominent actors like Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir Khan's career boasts six blockbusters, including three all-time blockbusters: Dangal, PK (2014), and 3 Idiots (2009). Despite taking a break from acting following the lukewarm response to his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is set to make a comeback on the big screen in December 2024, continuing his legacy as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

Credit: DNA



