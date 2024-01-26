Incredible! THIS actress once commanded higher fees than Madhuri and Sridevi, Emerging as the next superstar after Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: We're going to talk about an actress today whose acting, grace, and beauty have dominated the silver screen for years. Nobody could have predicted that, when she made her screen debut, she would eventually become a symbol of genius and beauty. But over time, this actress cemented a unique position in the hearts of the audience for both her personal and professional lives.

(Also read: Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”)

We are discussing none other than Rekha, whose romantic life has long been a topic of conversation. People still talk about her weddings, the red on her forehead, and the significance of her face. Rekha's career likewise began with an unexpected twist. According to the book "Rekha: The Untold Story," during the making of "Anjana Safar," a kissing scene between Rekha and male star Biswajit Chatterjee sparked controversy. According to reports, director Raja Nawathe did not inform 15-year-old Rekha about the five-minute kissing sequence because he wanted to preserve her natural reaction. Rekha then claimed that she had been duped into entering the scene.

About her marriage to Vinod Mehra, there is another story. As to the book, Vinod Mehra married Rekha in secret and then brought her to his house. However, the marriage did not sit well with Vinod Mehra's mother. Rekha was not even permitted to enter Vinod Mehra's mother's home. She went towards Rekha with her slippers on because she was so furious when she spotted her. Rekha and Vinod Mehra never said anything about it.

Actor Vinod Mehra and Rekha were rumored to have been married in 1973. However, Rekha denied being married to Mehra and called him a "well-wisher" in a 2004 television interview with Simi Garewal.

Rakha was touted to be the next superstar after Amitabh Bachchan and famously demanded higher fees than actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi at one point in her career.

Rekha has acted in over 180 films won numerous awards, and is regarded as one of the best actresses in Indian cinema. The fourth-highest civilian award in India, the Padma Shri, was given to her by the Indian government in 2010. Rekha now resides in her Mumbai neighborhood of Bandra. Her estimated net worth is Rs 332 crore, per reports. She is the owner of numerous assets worth up to Rs 25 crore in addition to her filmography.

(Also read: Legendary Actress Rekha To Make Her Television Comeback With StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA