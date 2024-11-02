Incredible! Barkha Madan’s journey from acting to becoming a Nun and more; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Many new females from Bollywood came to prominence in the 1990s and went on to make history in Indian cinema through their work and popularity. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Divya Bharti, Nagma, Seema Biswas, Nandita Das, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, and Pooja Batra are a few more gifted actresses who broke into Bollywood in the 1990s. It was a highly competitive decade for actresses in Hindi cinema, especially with the emergence of so many stunning and exceptionally gifted actors.

However, there was one actress who not only made her debut in the profession but also attracted the interest of well-known Bollywood producers and directors. She stood out from the crowd of attractive people because she had the ideal ratio of skill to attractiveness. In the 1990s, breaking into the film industry wasn't easy, but Barkha Madan now known as Gyalten Samten was among the first to achieve notoriety and acclaim in the field.

In the 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Barkha Madan made her Bollywood acting debut alongside Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, and others. 'Jane', the character Barkha portrayed, was the fifth highest-grossing movie of that year. She didn't play the movie's star, yet she was still able to have an impression on the big screen with her role. However, for the next six years, she was unable to land a part in the film industry because of the fierce competition.

Despite being in a hit movie, Barkha Madan found it difficult to land a significant role in Bollywood, but the gorgeous diva never gave up on her acting abilities. She thus had the opportunity to collaborate with the highly regarded filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on his movie Bhoot. In the movie which attracted the interest of numerous well-known directors, Barkha portrayed the crucial part of a ghost by the name of Manjeet Khosla.

Barkha Madan has acted in several movies, including Surkhaab, Soch Lo, Samay: When Time Strikes, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, in addition to Bhoot. In addition, she spent a considerable amount of time working in the television sector. For those who don't know, Barkha appeared in popular TV series like Nyaay, Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, and 1857 Kranti.

Barkha Madan spent a considerable amount of time modeling before becoming well-known in the Hindi cinema industry. For those who don't know, she competed in the 1994 Femina Miss India pageant. Aishwarya placed first runner-up, Barkha was crowned Miss India Tourism, and Sushmita emerged victorious.

Barkha Madan qualified for and competed in the first Miss Tourism International pageant, placing third place. Following her success in the modeling world, Barkha decided to pursue a career in Hindi cinema. Umesh Mehra, the director, gave her her acting debut in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Barkha Madan declared in 2012 that she was leaving the Hindi film industry and acting. Everyone was very taken aback by this since, according to reports, her extraordinary acting range was landing her several movie projects. Barkha Madan became a Buddhist monk in the Hardong Khangtsen of Sera Jey Monastery in Karnataka, under the guidance of Lama Zopa Rinpoche. She assumed the name Ven. Gyalten Samten.

Barkha Madan had a connection to Buddhism from a young age. According to stories, she visited a Sikkim monastery in her sixth grade and became immediately enmeshed in the local culture. A few years later, Barkha returned to the monastery and began delving further into the idea of spirituality while she was employed in the film business. Barkha Madan was greatly impacted by the well-known spiritual master Dalai Lama, whose teachings led to the latter's infatuation with Buddhism.

In a previous interview, Barkha Madan acknowledged that her parents provided her with complete support when she informed them of her intention to give up acting and become a Buddhist nun. Barkha is currently leading a tranquil life in the Sera Je Monastery in Tibet, and she occasionally shares images and videos from her time there. We love Barkha Madan's story, which began with her rise to fame in the Hindi cinema business and ended with her withdrawal from the spotlight to lead a secluded life in Tibet as a Buddhist nun.

