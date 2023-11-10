Incredible Journey: Devoted Fan Rides 1000 km to Celebrate Rakul Preet's Birthday Dedicated Fan Travels 1000 km on Scooty to Meet Rakul Preet For Her Birthday

MUMBAI : A devoted fan embarked on an extraordinary 1000 km journey on a scooty all the way from Tamil Nadu to meet the beloved actress Rakul Preet. Fans’ deep affection for the star was on full display as he even slept on a footpath, braving the elements for the chance to catch a glimpse of his favorite actress.

This remarkable journey serves as a testament to the profound fanbase Rakul Preet has garnered in the southern regions, where her popularity continues to soar. Fans from far and wide made the pilgrimage to meet the actress, showcasing their undying support and enthusiasm.

Rakul Preet, known for her graciousness and connection with her fanbase, reciprocated this love with equal enthusiasm. She graciously took the time to meet and interact with her fans, creating a truly unforgettable moment for both her and those who had traveled so far to see her.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in ‘Indian 2’ and Ayalaan.

