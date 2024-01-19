Incredible! Radhika Merchant's photo with Orry and his lookalike takes the internet by storm; Leaving netizens in Split

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, also referred to as Orry, has finally made his appearance on Koffee With Karan, a show hosted by Karan Johar. Even though the internet sensation makes a lot of claims about himself, this time he shocked everyone by revealing his doppelganger. For those who don't know, Orry appears to be quite close to both Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and he frequently receives invitations to Ambani's well-known events.

Following the recent viral success of a photo of Orry with his twin, internet users are questioning which person is the genuine deal. In the picture, Orry was dressed to the nines in an enormous white t-shirt and a sleeveless denim jacket, while his twin was dressed in black. Radhika Merchant was another person we saw, and she looked amazing in a black skater dress with a side sling bag and a print design. Her outfit was completed with half-tied hair and little makeup.

The curious host of Koffee With Karan recently asked Orry how he gets along at every B-Town party when he appeared for the show's finale. Orry responded by saying he sends his doppelgängers to the gatherings till he gets there. He was cited as stating, "So, you made a statement right now saying Orry is here, Orry is there, he is everywhere. I am everywhere. I take great pride in being the Orry omnipresent. Sometimes, people forget that I am not actually a mythical creature, I am real and I can't be everywhere. So, we do have lookalikes. Sometimes, they have to be sent out to hold fire until I arrive."

A video of Orhan Awatramani interacting with Salman Khan during his guest appearance on Big Boss 17 quickly gained popularity online. Orry was heard in the video indicating that, rather than receiving payment to attend the party, he receives between Rs. 20 and 30 lakhs in exchange for sharing party photos with them. He was cited as saying, "Mujhe paisa nahi milta party pahuchne ka.. Paisa milta hai logo ko bolta hai aao mera shaadi.. Mujh par aisa pose kar, mere biwi par pose kar, mera bacha ka photo laga. Uske liye mujhe 20-30 lakh milta hai."

Salman Khan was shocked when he heard this. He had stated, "Kuch seekh Salman... Duniya kaha se kaha chali gayi hai..." Salman questioned what people were getting out of paying Orry to post the pictures online and why he wasn't doing any of it. In response, Orry had stated, "Vo log bolte hai mera touch ke baad, unka saalo thura neeche jata hai.. Jaise 26-22 banta hai, 38-32 banta hai."

