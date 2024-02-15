Incredible! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding ensembles to be designed by five designers; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, a popular Bollywood couple, are getting married shortly. Preparations are underway, and the couple's homes have already been decorated in anticipation of their wedding. According to sources, the celebrities will be decked by several designers on their special day.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married after dating for some time and made their love official on Instagram. According to sources, the pair will marry in Goa because the location carries significance for them. According to the popular news portal, not one, but nearly five designers are now working on exquisite wedding dresses for the soon-to-be-married pair.

According to a source, prominent designers Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu and Nikhil, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, and Arpita Mehta are working hard to create the greatest ensembles for the pair.

“They will don a blend of Indian and international designers. There’s talk about an ensemble crafted by an international designer,” the anonymous source divulged adding that Rakul will be paying tribute to her Punjabi roots and heritage by embracing Phulkari embroidery on her modern and contemporary mehendi outfit. “Particularly, through the revival of Phulkari embroidery, aiming to preserve tradition while embracing modernity,” added the source.

While they have chosen a lavish venue in South Goa to marry, it is reported that they do not have immediate plans to travel to their honeymoon due to prior job commitments. An informer told the popular news portal, “It’s a beach wedding. Rakul and Jackky are both avid lovers of beach destinations. Hence, the beach setting seemed perfect for their big day. There are no immediate honeymoon plans, as the couple will get back to work right after the wedding. Rakul will be working almost three days before the wedding ceremonies begin and plans to resume work within a week.”

