Incredible! Rohit Shetty unveils the cast of the most awaited film 'Singham Again' featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and many other stars; Here’s the details!

Numerous much-awaited movies fell short at the box office. Many franchise movies gained attention as a result, and their release has been scheduled by the producers. Singham is one movie franchise like this.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 17:43
movie_image: 
Singham

MUMBAI: Some of the most captivating movies have been coming out of the Hindi film industry recently. Bollywood suffered after the epidemic because people preferred to watch movies on OTT streaming platforms. Numerous much-awaited movies fell short at the box office. Many franchise movies gained attention as a result, and their release has been scheduled by the producers. Singham is one movie franchise like this.

(Also read: Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

Singham Again, the third installment of the movie, is reportedly scheduled for release soon. The movie is a part of the universe of cops that director Rohit Shetty has established. It was recently discovered that the movie will have a large ensemble cast, with several figures from the police fantasy universe making cameos.

The third installment in the Singham series and its director, Rohit Shetty, titled Singham Again. The character of Bajirao Singham will be played by Ajay Devgn again. Given that Bajirao Singham is one of the actor's most beloved characters, fans are thrilled to see the Golmaal star return to his role as the police officer. In addition to him, Kareen Kapoor will play the film's female lead and be reprising her role. According to recent reports, the movie has also reportedly gotten another addition.

The film's producers recently revealed that Tiger Shroff, a well-known actor, will play a significant part in Singham Again. In the project, he will take on the role of ACP Satya. Deepika Padukone is another new addition to Singham Again. Her arrival thrilled fans, and rumors have it that she will be contributing massively to the project. In Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Deepika will be the first female police officer.

The highly awaited movie will also feature Veer Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, and Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, as disclosed recently. The creators made an official announcement about each of these characters.

In addition, there have been numerous rumors that Arjun Kapoor will portray Singham Again's primary antagonist. However, the creators have not yet provided an official confirmation.

(Also read: Revealed! Check out Ranveer Singh’s first look from the upcoming movie, Singham Again

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

Rohit Shetty Ajay Devgn Singham Singham Returns Singham Again Simbba Sooryavanshi Ranveer Singh Akshay Kumar Kareena Kapoor Khan Deepika Padukone Tiger Shroff Indian Police Force Siddharth Malhotra Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 17:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie spoiler alert: Bulbul to land in huge trouble; Imlie turns her knight in shining armour!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.The show kick started with Sumbul Touqeer...
Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we see some great movies releasing every Friday. Fans never miss a...
Exclusive! Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was the first show after Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor: Amrapali Gupta
MUMBAI: Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was unconventional and off-beat. The show will now go off-air on November 14 after...
Incredible! Rohit Shetty unveils the cast of the most awaited film 'Singham Again' featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and many other stars; Here’s the details!
MUMBAI: Some of the most captivating movies have been coming out of the Hindi film industry recently. Bollywood...
Exclusive! I like the fact that people love to hate me: Mahima Mishra on shooting for Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The programme stars Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the...
Pleasant! Fans Eager to see more of Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Aama as 'Jawan' extended cut release on OTT
MUMBAI : The much-awaited release of the wildly successful movie Jawan on the over-the-top platform has not abated the...
Recent Stories
12th Fail
Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections
Latest Video
Related Stories
12th Fail
Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections
Ridhi Dogra
Pleasant! Fans Eager to see more of Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Aama as 'Jawan' extended cut release on OTT
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Hottie! Aishwarya Sakhuja is here to raise the temperature like no other
Pulkit Samrat
Must read! Orry, Pulkit Samrat and others, check out the names who made it to Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash for the very first time
manish malhotra
Celebrations! Major celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor mark their presence at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash, check out the images inside
Katrina Kaif
OMG! Katrina Kaif reveals about the towel scene in Tiger 3 to 'make people gasp', read to know more