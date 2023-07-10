Indeed! Animal: Bobby Deol expresses his astonishment at his unrecognizable transformation; Says ‘When I did that shot, I didn’t even see the monitor…’

MUMBAI: Finally released, the Animal teaser promises an intense cinematic experience. On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, the teaser was made public. This is the actor's debut project with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and he stars in it. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol are also featured in the movie. While everyone is anticipating Ranbir Kapoor's performance, Bobby Deol's brief appearance has also piqued interest. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he had trouble even recognizing himself in the teaser.

In an interview on the pan-Indian film, Bobby Deol said, “I was really lucky that I got to be a part of Animal, I have loved Sandeep’s work. He is the only director who has made the same film twice and succeeded both the times. I want to do different characters and as I have said before, I want to break my image, get challenged and be very uncomfortable as an actor. I am a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor. If there are two actors I am a big fan of, they are Ranbir and Alia and they are married to each other! So I was really excited to learn that Ranbir would be playing the main lead, and I knew it would be amazing working with him as I have always loved his work. It is an emotional, violent drama with love, romance and hate. Sandeep brings out different elements in characterisations which are so different from other filmmakers. When I did that shot, I didn’t even see the monitor. We were in a hurry to finish that moment. I saw the shot for the first time when I saw the teaser and I was like, ‘What?! This is me?!’ I am so glad about the response I have got for this one shot. It just shows that the audience wants to see me in something different. They want to know what I am doing in that shot– I can’t tell you that, but I am definitely eating something.”

Just days before the movie's December 1st release, Animal's creators intend to unveil the trailer. Before the trailer is unveiled, though, a different song from the movie might be released. a source reported, “The trailer of Animal will be unveiled on November 23, about a week before the film hits the big screen. The makers want to make use of the next few weeks to build some intrigue and excitement surrounding the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The trailer promises to be a hard-hitting and intense one which will definitely leave fans surprised. They’re in for a treat.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the director of the upcoming Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film Animal. It is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri all appear in the movie.

