"India, for the first time saw women take decisions on family issues. This had never happened before," says Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the leading producers in India and has conquered all mediums of entertainment. The content Czarina was recently awarded the Padma Shri Award, which is the nation's fourth-highest civilian award. An incredible validation on how the actress has bought a change in the society through the use of the most powerful medium; television.

Ekta Kapoor in her early 2000's had the best of new organic content on television like Kyuni Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and many other shows which had a placement of women above in the hierarchy and started her change and the audiences had loved the content on how the daily soaps started giving Indian women voice and started change.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ekta Kapoor on starting a change in the social standards and thinking shared, "There's research that shows that after cable penetration, from about 2001 to 2005, which is when my shows ran, India, for the first time saw women take decisions on family issues. This had never happened before, and this was directly linked to the fact that we made the women in our shows do this"

The content Czarina even tried her hand in the cinema industry and aced in that field as well giving hit movies like 'Dream Girl' in 2019 which did incredibly well at the box office again having a social message. The audiences love how Ekta has always experimented with her content and never shied away to bring new ones to the plate.

