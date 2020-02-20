News

Indian 2: Three assistant directors killed after crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan's film

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:06 PM

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of event, three men were killed on the sets of Indian 2.

Indian 2 is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language vigilante action thriller film directed by S. Shankar. A sequel to the 1996 film Indian, the film stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

A crane on which the three men were sitting on broke apart and crashed to the ground. All three were assistant directors of the film, Indian 2, being shot at EVP Film City near Chennai. The report further stated that nine others were injured.

The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, production house Lyca said in a statement.

A police officer told NDTV, "The men were inside the box-like structure on top of the crane when it crashed. It appears they were working on lighting for the shoot. The incident happened at 9:30 pm on Wednesday."

Credits: NDTV

Tags Indian 2 Indian Tamil-language vigilante action thriller film S. Shankar Kamal Haasan Kajal Aggarwal EVP Film City Chennai assistant director Krishna art assistant Chandran and Madhu TellyChakkar

