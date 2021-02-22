Indian Government to name a national award after SSR?

MUMBAI: It has almost been 9 months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but the void remains. Now, the latest buzz is that the Indian Government is planning to instate an award in his name.

Yes! You heard that right. Plans are afoot for Sushant’s name to be permanently inscribed into the National Awards. A highly-placed source from the Bharatiya Janata Party told a media portal, “Yes, they are planning to instate a National film award named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has been put forth. But then, as we all know, bureaucracy and politics are slow movers. It’s taking time to push the idea forward. But we will get there, I am sure.”

Not a single plan discussed at the time of the actor's death has materialzed until now. There have been several discussions but no outcome. Even the proposed biopics have not made progress.

Credits: Koimoi

