Indian music composer Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy Award; here’s all you need to know about him

Ricky Kej has made India proud for the third time as he has won his third Grammy Award. This year, he won Best Immersive Audio Album award for his album Divine Tides. Read on to know more about Ricky.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 13:07
movie_image: 
Ricky Kej

MUMBAI: While we have been celebrating the victory of RRR’s Naatu Naatu at Golden Globe Awards 2023, here’s one more reason for the country to celebrate as Indian music composer Ricky Kej has won his third Grammy Award. Ricky Kej won in the category of Best Immersive Audio Album for his album Divine Tides which was a collaboration with Stewart Copeland and Herbert Waltl. For the same album last year, Ricky had won Best New Age Album award at Grammys.

Ricky took to Twitter to share the news of him winning the third Grammy Award. He tweeted, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park.”

We are sure many of you would be keen to know more about Ricky.

Also Read: RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awards

Well, Ricky Kej is 41 year old and he lives in Bangalore. Not many would know that he has studied dentistry from the Oxford Dental College Bangalore, but he didn’t pursue it as a career and moved his ways towards music.

He started his career as a keyboardist in the Bengaluru-based progressive rock band Angel Dust. In 2003, he started his own studio and became a full time music composer. Ricky has composed songs for Kannada films like Crazy Kutumba, Venkata in Sankata, Accident, and others.

He has won three Grammys till now, Best New Age Album award for Winds of Samsara and Divine Tides, and Best Immersive Audio Album for Divine Tides.

Ricky is also an environmentalist and in December 2022, Kej was announced as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. The Grammy award winner was also named a UNCCD Land Ambassador.

After winning Grammys in 2015 and 2022, Ricky had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had tweeted pictures with him on social media. Last year while sharing the picture with PM Modi, he had tweeted, “7 year challenge!! Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahahaha. What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndia.”

We now wait for his third picture with PM Modi after he returns to India.

Also Read: #RRRForOscars starts trending after SS Rajamouli's film wins big at Critics Choice Awards; netizens have high expectations

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ricky Kej Grammy Award Grammy Award 2023 Stewart Copeland Herbert Waltl Crazy Kutumba Venkata in Sankata accident Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 13:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gives Aarav an idea to use against Ehsan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi’s flawless beauty and flawless fashion style continue to amaze fans.Nora Fatehi’s...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat is with Garry, enjoys the attention
MUMBAI: Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Exclusive! Faltu: Faltu becomes the new maid of the house
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Audience Perspective! Is Kangana Ranaut’s story about being spied on a real one or fictitious?
Audience Perspective! Is Kangana Ranaut’s story about being spied on a real one or fictitious?
We are not making weekend films," shares Anubhav Sinha while having a conversation with Hansal Mehta on Indian cinema
We are not making weekend films," shares Anubhav Sinha while having a conversation with Hansal Mehta on Indian cinema
"She is full plastic but need to work on her jawline" netizens trolls Nysa Degan on her public appearance
"She is full plastic but need to work on her jawline" netizens trolls Nysa Degan on her public appearance
Nora Fatehi birthday: When the ace dancer was shattered as she reminisced her heartbreak
Nora Fatehi birthday: When the ace dancer was shattered as she reminisced her heartbreak
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious v
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious venues
Sexy! Gangs of Wasseypur actress Reema Sen is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Gangs of Wasseypur actress Reema Sen is too hot to handle in these pictures