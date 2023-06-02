Indian music composer Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy Award; here’s all you need to know about him

MUMBAI: While we have been celebrating the victory of RRR’s Naatu Naatu at Golden Globe Awards 2023, here’s one more reason for the country to celebrate as Indian music composer Ricky Kej has won his third Grammy Award. Ricky Kej won in the category of Best Immersive Audio Album for his album Divine Tides which was a collaboration with Stewart Copeland and Herbert Waltl. For the same album last year, Ricky had won Best New Age Album award at Grammys.

Ricky took to Twitter to share the news of him winning the third Grammy Award. He tweeted, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park.”

Well, Ricky Kej is 41 year old and he lives in Bangalore. Not many would know that he has studied dentistry from the Oxford Dental College Bangalore, but he didn’t pursue it as a career and moved his ways towards music.

He started his career as a keyboardist in the Bengaluru-based progressive rock band Angel Dust. In 2003, he started his own studio and became a full time music composer. Ricky has composed songs for Kannada films like Crazy Kutumba, Venkata in Sankata, Accident, and others.

He has won three Grammys till now, Best New Age Album award for Winds of Samsara and Divine Tides, and Best Immersive Audio Album for Divine Tides.

Ricky is also an environmentalist and in December 2022, Kej was announced as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. The Grammy award winner was also named a UNCCD Land Ambassador.

After winning Grammys in 2015 and 2022, Ricky had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had tweeted pictures with him on social media. Last year while sharing the picture with PM Modi, he had tweeted, “7 year challenge!! Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahahaha. What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndia.”

We now wait for his third picture with PM Modi after he returns to India.

