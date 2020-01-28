Indica “Innovative Hair color Brand” from CavinKare ropes in Akshay Kumar & Ileana D’Cruz as it’s Brand Ambassadors

MUMBAI: Chennai, 28th January 2020: Indian FMCG conglomerate CavinKare announces the appointment of Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz as the latest brand ambassadors for its brand Indica that revolutionized the Indian hair color segment by introducing its great proposition of 10-minute hair coloring in 2008.

Indica with an innovative platform of 10 Minutes has established market leadership in Southern India and is framed to be a formidable player in the hair color segment in India. The product portfolio comprises of a range of No Ammonia Hair colors like Indica Easy - first-of-its-kind “do it yourself” 10 Minute shampoo hair color; Indica Crème – 10 Minute Crème Hair Colour and Indica 10 Minutes –the only 10 Minutes powder hair color. This has made Indica to be a Super-Fast & Super-Easy solution for the consumers. Indica hair color is also available in multiple shades across the country.

Commenting on the ambassadorship, Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Director & CEO – Personal Care & Alliances said, “Indica has been growing rapidly over the years and is in the verge of accelerating its growth further. We are happy to have talented and recognizable fame like Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz to represent Indica. They personify the brand and its core values by making them the ideal embodiment of the imagery of the brand. The ideal blend of style, youthfulness, and innovative performances makes Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz the right choice for being the face of Indica Hair Colour.”

Commenting on his association with the brand, Actor Akshay Kumar said, “I am delighted to have been associated as the brand ambassador for Indica Hair Colour which is part of CavinKare. The brand is known for redefining the concept of innovation and it is a wonderful feeling to be a part of the Indica family where the hair coloring could be done in 10 minutes. With myself and Ileana’s association with the brand, we would together strive to make this brand popular across the country by letting them know about the goodness of this product and its usage.”

Commenting on her association with the brand, Actor Ileana D’Cruz said, “I am very happy to be associated with the CavinKare family and Indica Hair Colour. Indica has such a great variety of hair colors and it takes just ten minutes to put it on without the need for a bowl or a brush. With our association, we hope to reach all customers pan India by spreading the message of feeling youthful and also giving the right confidence for them to move ahead in life.”