Indie-star Radhika Apte: A dedicated actress on-screen and a fun-loving lively person off-screen

MUMBAI: A true actress finds in herself those human things which are universal. Radhika Apte is an actress who just does that. She is an actress who is fabulous at playing unconventional roles. Radhika immerses herself in the character while playing her part and makes sure to bring the best show to her audience.

The actress’ movies are quintessential meaningful cinema. Radhika’s acting is enchanting and she is known to perform, ace and nail highly complex roles. Radhika’s performance in Andhadhun and Pad-man was jaw-dropping and heart-wrenching. It contributed to getting Andhadun and Pad man an award at the 66th National film awards.

However, she is a delightful person off-screen as well. As soon as the director says ‘cut’ she snaps out of her vibrant acting zone and get back to her awesome fun-loving and lively persona. Radhika believes that one should be passionate and dedicated while working and at the same time, it is essential to enjoy life to the fullest.

Hailed as the digital queen. Radhika Apte is one of the leading actresses of the OTT platforms, known for her omnipresence across. Her phenomenal performances have been momentous and impactful. The actress has received massive love from the audience and they are surely keeping her in the spotlight.

Radhika Apte enchanting talent will next be seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for which the actress has already finished the first schedule of shoot in Lucknow. The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series. All the audience of the Indian cinema craves and awaits for what Radhika has in store for them!