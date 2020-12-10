'Indoo Ki Jawani' director wants audience support more than box office numbers

MUMBAI: Film director Abir Sengupta, who is gearing up for the theatrical release of his upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani, says in the current situation, more than box office numbers, filmmakers need the support of the audience to bring back the normalcy to the culture of theatrical releases.



"It is a tough time for us to gain back that confidence, to go to the theatre and watch a film, considering the pandemic, but we also need the dose of entertainment and escape. Watching a film in the theatre offers that. Honestly speaking, we are not looking for the numbers really, but (are looking at) going back to the normalcy of releasing cinema in the cinema theatre. We want the audience to come back to the theatres to encourage theatrical release of our films. I am proud of my producers who have decided to release 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' in the theatre because theatrical release is an expensive affair and we are taking the bold step," Sengupta said



He added: "In last few months, many people lost their jobs as theatres were closed. It is a huge industry that is worse affected now, and there are many families depending on the movie releases in the theatres. There are so many people working in the theatres. So, with precautionary measures, I think we should step out and enjoy a film in the theatre, with a dash of escape entertainment. Pur film is a colorful, lighthearted film."



Indoo Ki Jawani revolves around a girl named Indira Gupta from Ghaziabad and what happens to her when she chooses a stranger through a dating app.



The film stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal, and releases on December 11.