Industry stalwarts all praise for Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’; "SIRF EK’ THAPPAD- PAR NAHI MAAR SAKTA" grips the nation

MUMBAI: From the first poster to the trailers that created a stir across the nation with its hard-hitting storyline, Thappad hits the theatres today amidst all teh appreciation flowing in already. “Sirf ek thappad? Par nahi maar sakta”- this dialogue by Taapsee Pannu’s character captures the essence of the film Thappad. At the first public screening of the film, when director Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee were asked why they decided to keep it to ‘just’ one slap in the film, their reply was “even ‘just one’ was enough.”

Addressing the essence of respect in the relationship, Anubhav Sinha directorial brings the important note of how violence is not acceptable in a relationship: “How much is too much, where should you draw the line? Who decides that ek thappad chalta hai par paanch ke baad tum kuch kar sakte ho?”. All these questions and pushing your own tolerance is what makes Thappa the most important film of the year.

Woh dhakka ho sakta hai, thappad ho sakta hai, any kind of violence is not acceptable in a relationship,” shares Taapsee Pannu who plays the lead in the film and brings about a character that leads her own battle.

Talking about teh intricacies and nuances of a relationship, Anubhav Sinha shares, “The idea of the story was that a good husband hits his wife for the first time and she can’t deal with it. I used to tell everyone that this movie is a very difficult one because it is about “nothing.” Wife ko thappad marna toh ‘nothing’ mana jaata hai na humari society mein. But one slap is not ‘just’. Women are expected to not make a big deal out of it – but I don’t endorse it.”

Everyone is going gaga over the film- from the industry who’s who to the critics, everyone which make Thappad, a film which has gripped the nation already. The appreciation with the gesture of receiving a standing ovation is what was the feature of all the screenings that were held across teh cities, much ahead of the release reflecting upon the confidence that the makers have on the content.

Vishal Bhardwaj, who organised the Delhi screening says, “Ek chota sa thappad jo kisi ko bada nahi lag raha hai and what it does to Taapsee’s character is the beauty of the film. I found the movie subtle, nuanced and impactful.” Hansal Mehta organised the screening in Jaipur and tweeted, “This exceptional film is a very engaging drama, with absolute knockout performances, especially by the supremely gifted Taapsee.” At the Bhopal screening, Sudhir Mishra called it “Anubhav’s best work.” “It is beautifully done, simple at one end and complex and deep in another way,” he said. Anurag Kashyap also organised a screening of the film in Mumbai. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles and overall, the film has already passed for the best film of 2020.

Thappad, produced by Bhushan Sudesh Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha, releases today in the theatres.