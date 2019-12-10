Inspired by Malti in the trailer of Chhapaak, Fans trend the keyword 'Hats Off To Deepika'

MUMBAI: Chhapaak trailer is finally out now, which sees Deepika Padukone slipping into the role of Malti has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling and inspiring journey of Laxmi Agarwal.

With Deepika going all the way into the skin of the character narrating the story of an acid victim-survivor through her commendable acting skills is winning many hearts. Inspired by Deepika's such a bold move, Twitterati are trending the keyword 'Hats Off To Deepika'.

The trailer unfolds to show Malti's new face, her struggle to come to terms with her scarred face and her will to fight and Deepika playing such a challenging role has already taken the internet by storm to which fans have appreciated the actress in various forms and are trending the keyword 'Hats Off To Deepika'.

The two-minute-long trailer will surely give you goosebumps with Deepika's impactful acting. The actress doing a film like Chhapaak is a testimony of her being the leading lady of Bollywood and taking up such a great story to tell.

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film also is presented by Fox Star Studios.

https://twitter.com/DeepikaHolics/status/1204317481378177025