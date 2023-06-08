Inspiring! Let's take a look at the inspirational journey of the 'First Female Superstar' of Indian cinema: Sridevi

MUMBAI: Sridevi was the ‘First Female Superstar’ of Indian cinema and she was the first Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore for a film. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan, Sridevi started her acting career when she was just 4. 

Also read - Madirakshi Mundle: Sridevi is someone whose life I would jump to portray!

Sridevi’s debut film was a mythological cinema name Thunaivan. Sridevi acted in over 300 films and worked with several superstars of Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, etc. Sridevi was the highest paid actress of her time.

After taking a break from acting for over a decade, Sridevi returned to silver screen in 2012 with English Vinglish. Her comeback proved to be successful and she was enjoying her stardom once again when Sridevi died in February 2018. 

There is no denying the fact that Sridevi’s life has been very inspiring but you would be surprised to know that the actress faced sexual abuse in industry despite being one of the most successful actresses of her era.

“People think I have experienced nothing but there is a lot I have gone through in life. I was once doing a film, in which the hero was constantly hitting on me. But, when I kept rejecting his advances, the actor became furious. While shooting a song where I was walking ahead and the hero, following me on a jeep, deliberately ran the vehicle over my foot,” Sridevi once said in an interview.

Also read - Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend her nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding, when she was found dead in the bathroom of her hotel room. Sridevi was the recipient of various accolades, including a National Film Award, a Kerala State Film Award, a Nandi Award, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and three Filmfare Awards South.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

