Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fouja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu

Fouja, a first-of-its-kind movie on the life of a jawan, shot in the hinterlands of Haryana, is all set to hit the theatres on June 1.
MUMBAI:Fouja, a first-of-its-kind movie on the life of a jawan, shot in the hinterlands of Haryana, is all set to hit the theatres on June 1.

Starring Pavan Malhotra in a senior role, the movie revolves primarily around Karthik Dammu, an alumnus of the National School of Drama, who was previously seen in the Sayantan Mukherjee web series 'Ray'. Sources privy to the closed-door premiere show of 'Fauja' have unanimously talked about it stirring up an emotion that is hard to let go.

Karthik, who is still in his extended student life and soon to transition into the corporate work life, talks about movies being more of a passion rather than a profession.

"In today's fast-paced and competitive corporate world, finding a harmonious balance between one's professional life and personal passions can be a daunting task," says Karthik, who also is eagerly awaiting the release of his first movie as a lead hero.

"Many individuals struggle to strike a chord between meeting the demands of their careers and pursuing their personal interests. With careful planning, effective time management, and a strong sense of self-awareness, it is possible to create a fulfilling life that combines both corporate success and personal passion," Karthik adds.

Pavan Malhotra, who plays the father of Karthik in 'Fouja', is a well-known actor who works in Hindi films and television, apart from Punjabi and Telugu cinema. He has received several awards, including a Filmfare OTT Award and a Filmfare South Award.

Pavan has played lead roles in Buddhadeb Dasgupta's National Award-winning 'Bagh Bahadur' and Saeed Akhtar Mirza's 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro', both released in 1989.

He is famous for essaying the role of the cold-blooded mafia don Irfan Khan in the Telugu blockbuster 'Aithe' (2003) and in his acclaimed appearance as Tiger Memon in 'Black Friday' (2004). In 2005, Pavan acted in the Telugu movie 'Anukokunda Oka Roju' as a tantrik. He gained further acclaim in SonyLIV's web series 'Tabbar' (2021).

Jogi Mallang, who plays the role of a supervillain in 'Fouja', is an ace casting director who introduced the concept of casting directors in Bollywood and made his mark with ground-breaking realistic casting for several national as well as international projects.

Mallang is also an actor par excellence with a background in theatre for over three decades, and he has performed at all major Indian and international venues. He is a writer, poet and acting teacher helping hone the skills of budding talents in the most prestigious institutes.

The movie also boasts of riveting songs sung by Salman Ali, whom viewers of 'Indian Idol' will remember from the music reality show's 10th season. He was the first runner-up in the 2011 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. In 2019, he made his debut as a playback singer with the song 'Jai He' from the film 'Satellite Shankar'. He also sang 'Awara' in 'Dabangg 3'. And he belted out the theme song for the television series 'Chandragupta Maurya', which airs on Sony TV.

The official teaser of 'Fouja' has been released by the Zee Music Company.

The uniqueness of the movie is in the fact that it focuses on the trials and tribulations of a soldier from Haryana, the state that has sent thousands of soldiers to the battlefield, many of whom have been martyred.

In the words of Karthik Dammu, the emotional journey of portraying a soldier's bravery and resilience was both challenging and rewarding. It allowed me to delve into profound depths of human strength and honour. This unique opportunity has forever left an indelible mark on my life.

SOURCE-IANS

