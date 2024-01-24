Inspiring! Samantha Empowers, and Celebrates National Girl Child Day Through Pratyusha Support Organization

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with her NGO Pratyusha Support, commemorates National Girl Child Day, advocating empowerment and a brighter future for girls.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 21:17
movie_image: 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

MUMBAI : A decade ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu embarked on a mission to make a positive impact on society by establishing the NGO Pratyusha Support. On National Girl Child Day, Samantha reflects on the journey with a poignant Instagram post, encapsulating the essence of her mission: "Empower a girl, empower the world."

Samantha, renowned for her acting prowess since her debut in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010), has been equally dedicated to supporting girl children. The Pratyusha Support Group, initiated by Samantha, focuses on ensuring the basic rights of good health and nutrition for girls.

Also Read: Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager

In her decade-long journey, Samantha has garnered support from various sections of society, rallying together to spread awareness about the critical cause of empowering and uplifting girl children. Last year, Samantha made headlines with her decision to take a temporary break from the film industry, emphasizing her intent to be more selective in her roles.

Despite the hiatus from mainstream cinema, Samantha remains active in the entertainment industry. She is set to star in an Amazon Prime series, an Indian adaptation of the Citadel series, alongside Varun Dhawan. Additionally, Samantha is involved in the English movie "Chennai Story," directed by Philip John, showcasing her commitment to diverse roles across different platforms.

While Samantha has been part of projects like Pushpa: The Rise, including an item song, rumours suggest her absence from the second part of Pushpa, scheduled for release this year.

Samantha's multifaceted involvement in the entertainment industry and her unwavering dedication to social causes demonstrate her commitment to making a meaningful impact on society.

Also Read: Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on her failed marriage and more, “people go down for far less than what I endured…”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pratyusha Support National Girl Child Day empowerment society impact diverse roles entertainment industry Amazon Prime Citadel Chennai Story Pushpa: The Rise philanthropy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 21:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Wow! Kartik Aaryan's Dedication: Says No to Tempting Desserts Amidst Chandu Champion Shoot
Deepika Padukone
Amazing! Deepika Padukone opens up on her working experience in 'Fighter'; Highlights her stay at Tezpur Airbase and playing badminton
Bhumi
Interesting! Bhumi Pednekar Reveals February Connection Ahead of Bhakshak Release
Leesha Eclairs
Exclusive! “I am a big fan of Allu Arjun and want to work with him” Leesha Eclairs
R Chandru
Exciting! Kabzaa maker R Chandru declares lineup of 5 Pan-India Films; Launches RC Studios
Atlee
Announcement! Atlee announces Theri Hindi remake VD18 titled Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh