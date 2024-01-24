Inspiring! Samantha Empowers, and Celebrates National Girl Child Day Through Pratyusha Support Organization

MUMBAI : A decade ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu embarked on a mission to make a positive impact on society by establishing the NGO Pratyusha Support. On National Girl Child Day, Samantha reflects on the journey with a poignant Instagram post, encapsulating the essence of her mission: "Empower a girl, empower the world."

Samantha, renowned for her acting prowess since her debut in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010), has been equally dedicated to supporting girl children. The Pratyusha Support Group, initiated by Samantha, focuses on ensuring the basic rights of good health and nutrition for girls.

In her decade-long journey, Samantha has garnered support from various sections of society, rallying together to spread awareness about the critical cause of empowering and uplifting girl children. Last year, Samantha made headlines with her decision to take a temporary break from the film industry, emphasizing her intent to be more selective in her roles.

Despite the hiatus from mainstream cinema, Samantha remains active in the entertainment industry. She is set to star in an Amazon Prime series, an Indian adaptation of the Citadel series, alongside Varun Dhawan. Additionally, Samantha is involved in the English movie "Chennai Story," directed by Philip John, showcasing her commitment to diverse roles across different platforms.

While Samantha has been part of projects like Pushpa: The Rise, including an item song, rumours suggest her absence from the second part of Pushpa, scheduled for release this year.

Samantha's multifaceted involvement in the entertainment industry and her unwavering dedication to social causes demonstrate her commitment to making a meaningful impact on society.

