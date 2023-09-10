Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’

Based on the well-known American comics of the same name, Zoya Akhtar's live-action musical film "The Archies" is set in India. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, makes her acting debut as Betty, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, plays Archie.
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, are her "biggest source of guidance." The 23-year-old is set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies."

"My biggest source of guidance are my parents and actually, my entire family. I feel like we all chip in and help each other out... I ask Mom 'Was that okay? Is my hair okay? Is my outfit okay?'" Suhana mentioned her parents.

Suhana portrays Veronica in the Netflix movie, which she characterized as having a charismatic personality. "She is unabashedly herself and she knows her worth. That's something I'm learning from her," she further added.

The 1960s-set movie, according to the creators, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton to explore friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Audiences will be transported to the made-up, hilly town of Riverdale. Suhana claimed that everyone on the "The Archies" set was working to make Zoya's vision a reality.

She continued, "I guess knowing and realising that I felt extremely nervous, and at the same time, incredibly responsible. Zoya made me feel comfortable on my first day, and she did this for everyone. She just held her hand through it all. And she made Riverdale feel like home from the very first day."

Agastya claimed that working with "The Archies" was the best team he could have imagined. He said, "These guys over here have become my best friends. And we hang out a bit too much. It's been a great experience."

Along with the filmmaker Reema Kagti, Ayesha Devitre, and Zoya, the project also includes writers Zoya and Ayesha Kagti. Netflix will begin streaming "The Archies" on December 7.

