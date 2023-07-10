Inspiring! From UPSC aspirant to India’s leading comedian: Have a look at the journey of a talented comedian, who worked with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedy is becoming more popular as a career, and many people are pursuing it full-time. For their wit, comedic timing, and funny puns, many comedians, including Zakir Khan, Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, and others, have also combined enormous popularity. Anubhav Singh Bassi is another name that has gained a lot of popularity. Every child in this nation is familiar with Bassi. His catchphrase, "Buddy! Apke father aa gye” has become really popular. His comedic storytelling approach is well known not just in India but also outside.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Anubhav Bassi is an Indian stand-up comedian, actor, and YouTuber who is from a small town in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Bassi attended Dewan Public School before enrolling in Lucknow's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University in 2015 to complete his LLB degree. He spent some time after graduation studying for the UPSC examination.

He eventually began performing at open mics in 2017. He has since established himself as a successful comedian and has signed deals with Amazon Prime. Despite having launched his YouTube channel in 2016, he didn't release his first video until 2019 under the term 'cheating.' Over 8 lakh people have viewed his initial video after it became viral.

Bassi co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the Luv Ranjan-directed feature film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Approximately 2.5 million people follow Bassi on Instagram right now. Millions of people follow him and his work. He has performed around the nation in over 35 cities.

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha attends Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar special screening; gets trolled, “Itna over acting kis khushi mai”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA