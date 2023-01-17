From Instagram bio to PM Narendra Modi’s tweet, here are times when actress Urvashi Rautela made headlines for copying

Over the time, we have seen actress Urvashi Rautela taking someone else’s bio and tweet and grabbing attention of the fans, check out some of these posts. 
From Instagram bio to PM Narendra Modi’s tweet, here are times when actress Urvashi Rautela made headlines for copying

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry. Over the time with her amazing acting contribution and sizzling dance numbers, she has created a strong mark, not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of the fans.

Indeed, she has been a major head turner coming from the Bollywood industry and is grabbing the attention of the fans not only with her hot looks but also with her controversies. We have been watching the actress at times being accused for copying bio of different people. Having said that, let us have a look at such instances where the actress was called out for copying different people’s bio and tweets.

Copying PM Narendra Modi's tweet

Earlier, veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with a small accident and PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.” A few hours later, Urvashi tweeted the exact same thing from her Twitter and was called out by trolls for the same.

Taking lines from Gigi Hadid's caption

Earlier, we have seen actress Urvashi Rautela get a lot of trolling all over social media with regards to different reasons and the actress was seen giving reactions with her powerful post. Later, we came to know that it was very much similar to Gigi Hadid's post.

Coping GP Brammer’s tweet

We have also seen Urvashi Rautela grabbing headlines for copying JP Brammer’s tweet for the Oscar winning movie Pesticide. The tweet read, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.”

Well, these are the times when actress Urvashi Rautela was called out for copying tweets. Did she actually copy, or it is just a coincidence? Do let us know in the comment section below.

