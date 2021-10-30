INTEERESTING: Here is how Pooja Dadlani is RELATED to Aryan Khan family; DETAILS INSIDE!

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan's arrest came out to be a shocker for everyone, his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had suffered the flash of media and it didn't seem tolerable. Although many celebrities came out to support Shah Rukh Khan's family, during this difficult moment, SRK’s manager and his confidante Pooja Dadlani stood like a rock beside him and his family.

When Aryan’s bail hearing was held at a special court earlier this month, SRK’s manager was seen crying in the court. However not many know much about her. So today we will reveal some details about her.

Pooja Dadlani has been with Shah Rukh Khan’s manager since 2012 and she has been handling everything right from superstar’ professional commitments to family outings. She has remained his confidante for King Khan and his family.

Not Just that Pooja also has been assisting SRK’s wife Gauri Khan with her work and even daily activities. She even gave fashion advice and helped her out to decide what should be on the menu whenever the superstar hosts a party. She also manages the guests list and takes care of them whenever a guest pays a visit to Mannat.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam is very fond of Pooja. The little one is quite used to having her around all the time. As Pooja Dadlani handles all Khan’s work-related commitments and meetings, his children sometimes contact her to talk to the superstar when he is busy.

AbRam shares a warm bonding with Pooja as he loves to keep her updated about all his new toys, games and friends. Not just AbRam but also Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan shares a great bond with her. She stays constantly in touch with them when Shah Rukh Khan is busy working away from home.

Having spent so many years with the Khan family and their house 'Mannat', Pooja Dadlani has became an integral part of the family now and continues to be one.

