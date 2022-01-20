INTELLECTUAL: Checkout some extremely THOUGHT PROVOKING QUOTES by Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of his birth anniversary!

MUMBAI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput never shied away from speaking his mind, especially when it came to sharing his life experiences. Ahead of his birth anniversary, let’s look back at some of his thought-provoking quotes on life, dream, hope and more that continue to touch everyone’s heart.

“The best thing is to accept the circumstances, not take them personally, deal with them, stop complaining, and give everything your best.“– Sushant Singh Rajput

“No matter what you achieve, what you want to aspire to be, or how famous and powerful you become, the most important thing is whether you are excited about each and every moment of your life because of your work and the people around you.” – Sushant Singh Rajput

“Whatever dream you have, be sure that it is going to happen, and then forget about it. Then you have to come back to the present and be there 100 percent.” – Sushant Singh Rajput

“I think people generally are lost, as they keep thinking about what is going to happen and what they have done. They are not alive anymore. The art of listening is missing. In their head, they are doing something else. – Sushant Singh Rajput

“I think we are all insecure, and there is nothing wrong in accepting that. But the problem arises when we try to counter this insecurity by cultivating this illusion of control, and we start taking ourselves and everything we know too seriously.”– Sushant Singh Rajput

Inspired yet?

