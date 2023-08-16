Interesting! 5 upcoming movies that have the potential to break the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan on its day one collected Rs. 57 crore. We list down a few films that have the potential to break the opening day record of Pathaan...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan on its day one collected Rs. 57 crore. It is the highest first day collection for a Hindi film. Everyone is waiting to see which film will break this record. While everyone was expecting that maybe Gadar 2 will break the record or reach till this level, but that didn’t happen.

However, we list down films that have the potential to break the opening day record of Pathaan...

Jawan

A lot of people on social media have been saying that only Shah Rukh Khan can break the record of Shah Rukh Khan. So, all eyes are on Jawan which is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

Also Read: Must Read! Rani Mukerji says, “There will be no other Shah Rukh Khan ever”

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The Tiger franchise has always grabbed the attention of the audiences, so we can expect the third instalment of the film to break the record of Pathaan.

Dunki

We said it earlier and saying it again, only Shah Rukh Khan can break the record of Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki starring SRK and Taapsee Pannu is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is expected to be a perfect mixture of content and entertainment, so it does have the potential to collect more than 57 crore at the box office on day 1.

Kalki 2898 AD

Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Adipurush collected Rs. 36 crore at the box office on day 1. Now in Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is accompanied by Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, so we can expect it to break records at the box office.

Pushpa 2

Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 has the potential to break the record of Pathaan’s day one collection. It is not one of the most awaited films, but clearly the most awaited upcoming movie. We all want to know what will happen in the sequel.

Also Read: WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan JAWAN Tiger 3 Salman Khan Dunki Kalki 2898 AD Prabhas Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun
About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 09:00

Latest Video
