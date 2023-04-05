Interesting! Aamir Khan planning a sequel to Ghajini? Here’s what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2

According to reports, Aamir Khan is in talks with South film producer Allu Aravind and one of the projects that they are planning is Ghajini 2. Well, netizens have started reacting to the reports.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 14:56
movie_image: 
what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2

MUMBAI :Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump and though it received mixed to positive reviews, the film was a disaster at the box office.

The actor announced that he is taking a break from acting, and wants to spend time with family. However, it looks like he is all set for a comeback.

Also Read:

MUMBAI :Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump and though it received mixed to positive reviews, the film was a disaster at the box office.

The actor announced that he is taking a break from acting, and wants to spend time with family. However, it looks like he is all set for a comeback.

Also Read: Mahima Chaudhry recounts her 'fan-girl' moment with Aamir Khan

According to reports, Aamir is in talks with South film producer Allu Aravind and one of the projects that they are planning is Ghajini 2. Well, netizens have started reacting to the reports and while some are happy, some are trolling Aamir for the same.

A netizen commented, “Im super excited Aamir Khan next movie announce.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Maamu wants to comeback with Action thriller.” One more netizen tweeted, “Mass Comeback loading if Ghajini 2 happens!” Check out the tweets below...
Would you like to see Aamir Khan in Ghajini 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Ghajini, which was released in 2008, was a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It was directed by AR Murugadoss who had also helmed the original movie. Ghajini starred Asin and late Jiah Khan as the female leads.

It was one of the first Bollywood films to start the trend of 100 crore club. The movie had minted Rs. 114 crore at the box office.
 
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; Khans come together to save Bollywood?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

According to reports, Aamir is in talks with South film producer Allu Aravind and one of the projects that they are planning is Ghajini 2. Well, netizens have started reacting to the reports and while some are happy, some are trolling Aamir for the same.

A netizen commented, “Im super excited Aamir Khan next movie announce.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Maamu wants to comeback with Action thriller.” One more netizen tweeted, “Mass Comeback loading if Ghajini 2 happens!” Check out the tweets below...
Would you like to see Aamir Khan in Ghajini 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Ghajini, which was released in 2008, was a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It was directed by AR Murugadoss who had also helmed the original movie. Ghajini starred Asin and late Jiah Khan as the female leads.

It was one of the first Bollywood films to start the trend of 100 crore club. The movie had minted Rs. 114 crore at the box office.
 
Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/shah-rukh-khan-salman-khan-aamir-khan-khans-come-together-save-bollywood-230202

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Aamir Khan Ghajini GHAJINI 2 in Laal Singh Chaddha AR Murugadoss Allu Aravind Asin Jiah Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 14:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Dilemma! Anupama to choose between herself and her daughter's happiness
MUMBAI :   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Shocking! Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha over their latest Public appearance, check out what they had to say
MUMBAI :   Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of bringing in stories from the entertainment world to our...
OMG! Check out the shocking reaction of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as reveals about being in touch with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are two big names in the world of the television industry....
Anupamaa: Shocking! Cops arrest Anuj after Maya accuses him of misbehaving with her?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Major Twist! Santosh to get Seerat married in 72 hours!
MUMBAI :   Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anupama determined to make Maya pay for all her wrong doings?
MUMBAI :   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha
Shocking! Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha over their latest Public appearance, check out what they had to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha
Shocking! Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha over their latest Public appearance, check out what they had to say
Bade Ache Lagthe hai Season 2
"Fortunate that I have an amalgamation of not just successful but good films" says Yami Gautam Dhar about audience belief in her for a good script
Karan Malhotra
Audience Perspective! After giving back to back flops, is Karan Malhotra the perfect choice for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?
summer hotter
Hot! Mrunal Thakur makes summer hotter with her recent pictures; netizens say, "Hottest"
first time since
Aww! Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy announcement
Shah Rukh Khan
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other actors didn’t let their fans click pictures with them