Interesting! Aamir Khan planning a sequel to Ghajini? Here’s what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2

MUMBAI :Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump and though it received mixed to positive reviews, the film was a disaster at the box office.

The actor announced that he is taking a break from acting, and wants to spend time with family. However, it looks like he is all set for a comeback.

According to reports, Aamir is in talks with South film producer Allu Aravind and one of the projects that they are planning is Ghajini 2. Well, netizens have started reacting to the reports and while some are happy, some are trolling Aamir for the same.

A netizen commented, “Im super excited Aamir Khan next movie announce.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Maamu wants to comeback with Action thriller.” One more netizen tweeted, “Mass Comeback loading if Ghajini 2 happens!” Check out the tweets below...

Would you like to see Aamir Khan in Ghajini 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Ghajini, which was released in 2008, was a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It was directed by AR Murugadoss who had also helmed the original movie. Ghajini starred Asin and late Jiah Khan as the female leads.

It was one of the first Bollywood films to start the trend of 100 crore club. The movie had minted Rs. 114 crore at the box office.



