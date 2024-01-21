Interesting! Aanand L Rai Reflects on the Making of 'Zero': A Tale of Ambition, Challenges, and Shah Rukh Khan's Dedication

MUMBAI: In 2018, Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai embarked on an audacious cinematic venture, 'Zero,' a film that pushed the boundaries of visual effects and scale. Despite facing box office challenges, the memories of creating 'Zero' remain etched in Aanand L Rai's mind. In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Rai shared insights into the making of the film and his collaboration with the "king" of Bollywood.

When questioned about the film's substantial budget, Rai humorously admitted, "I would fight on this. He is a king, and I would think so much money… why?" The enormity of the project, centered around SRK's portrayal of a vertically challenged man, required meticulous attention to detail, with each shot filmed five times to meet the demands of the intricate visual effects. Despite the box office outcome, Aanand L Rai looks back at the journey with Shah Rukh Khan with admiration and affection.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai decodes his creative process with writer Himanshu Sharma

Describing the collaborative spirit between him and SRK, Rai recalled the initial days of shooting, where both were "extremely giving towards each other" and approached the project with love. Shah Rukh Khan's commitment to the demanding role impressed Rai, who noted that every shot had to be meticulously executed, and despite the challenges, SRK's work ethic stood unwavering.

"The making of that one film was like making five movies because we would have to take every shot five times. After Shah Rukh saw me for the first 3-4 days, he told me, 'You don’t stress about anything, I will do it.' I would say, 'Sir, you will get tired,'" reminisced Rai. Praising Shah Rukh's unparalleled dedication, the director emphasized that while a machine might falter, SRK consistently delivered the same shot with precision and finesse.

As the challenges of the ambitious project unfolded, Aanand L Rai contemplated suggesting changes to Shah Rukh Khan regarding the character. However, he marveled at SRK's determination to take risks and push boundaries, stating, "He takes big risks, so what he gets out of it is his own."

The tale of 'Zero' may have been met with mixed reviews, but the dedication and collaborative spirit between Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan remain a cherished chapter in Bollywood's cinematic journey.

