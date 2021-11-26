Interesting: Aaryan Khan to be counseled by Hritik Roshan's life coach!

MUMBAI: Son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug raid conducted on a cruise however, has been granted bail and as per media reports there is no strong evidence against him being involved in a trade off the drugs.

( Also Read: In Pics: Checkout Aryan Khan PICTURE GALLERY with FRIENDS with whom he partied hard before his arrest!)

Currently, out on bail, Aaryan has been marking his weekly presence at the NCB office in Mumbai. The star kid has also surrendered his passport and has been ordered to stay in Mumbai by the court.

According to reports, Aaryan after being in custody for three weeks is set to be counselled by the life coach of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, life coach Arfeen Khan had counselled Hrithik when he went through his divorce with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Notably, Hrithik openly had also shown support to Aaryan on social media amid the court case.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Bombay High Court ruled that there was "no prima facie evidence" against Aryan and co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant for charges pertaining to "conspiracy" and "common intent" in the case lodged after the cruise ship raids by NCB.

Keep reading this space for more information. ( Also Read: Heartbreaking! Aryan Khan has house arrested himself after his release from jail, reveals a close source)