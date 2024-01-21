Interesting! Actress Sai Tamhankar candidly opens up on her personal criteria for the perfect husband; Says ‘partner’s personality that something remains’

MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is a well-known actress who has become well-known in the Marathi and Hindi film industries. The actress will be introducing her latest film, Sridevi Prasanna, to her fans shortly. Written by Aditi Moghe, it is directed by Vishal Vimal Modhave. The film stars Siddharth Chandekar and Sai Tamhankar in the key roles. The film is scheduled to open in theaters everywhere on February 2. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer, which quickly gained popularity.

The stars of the film have begun marketing it as its release date draws near. In a similar circumstance, actress Sai Tamhankar spoke to a YouTube entertainment channel, and explained her personal criteria for the perfect husband.

The actress stated that a life partner should be someone with whom you can share anything in the world when listing the characteristics of a wonderful husband. She went on to say that she is one of those girls who'd prefer to match in with her partner and friends. The actress went on to say that she prefers her partner to have a complex personality. “You want a partner’s personality that something remains even after searching. That means even if we live with him for 60 years, his new qualities should come before us,” said Sai Tamhankar.

In 2012, the actress and Amey Gosavi tied the knot. However subsequently, the couple split, and in 2015, they were divorced. Presently, the actress and producer Anish Jog are together. Sai Tamhankar highlighted the value of equality in love relationships yet again. She thinks that every person in the marriage should appreciate the other and be grateful for the other's presence.

“There should be some distance in the relationship between the two. That’s when the love and affection remain between the couple,” Sai Tamhankar added. The plot of the actress's next film centers on Sai and Siddharth, two people who met through a matrimonial site and are seeking a life partner. In 2008, she made her cinematic debut in the Bollywood movie Black & White. Under the direction of Subhash Ghai.

