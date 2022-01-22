Interesting! Actresses who will be making their Bollywood debut in 2022

MUMBAI: The year 2022 will see a host of actresses making their debut in Bollywood. Apart from star kids, Bollywood will see a lot of new faces making their big entry in Hindi films. Well, the production houses have already announced these faces in their upcoming projects. These faces are not new anymore as they have already made their marks either on the South Industry or on social media platforms.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular Tollywood actress, She has already won millions of hearts with her performance in the recently released film Pushpa. This year, she will make her Bollywood debut with the action-thriller film Mission Manju. She will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra. And if the sources are to be believed, the shooting of the film has already begun. The actress has already landed her second film Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Manushi Chhillar

The winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant, Manushi Chillar is all set to make a debut in Bollywood. The model-turned-actress will be seen in the movie Prithviraj co-starring Akshay Kumar. The movie was set to release in January 2022, but now the film is postponed due to the third wave of Covid's new variant.

Shanaya Kapoor

After making her debut in the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, actress Shalini Pandey is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. The actress will be seen in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, co-starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film has been long delayed due to Covid.

Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has already made her mark with the song Bijlee, with Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu. She is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film will star Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.

