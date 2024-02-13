Interesting! After Hindi remakes like Cuttputlli and Selfiee, will Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Hindi remake Sarfira work successfully? Read on to know more

Now, Akshay Kumar is coming back with another Hindi remake Sarfira, of Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The Tamil movie features actors like Suriya, Aparna Balamuarali, Mohan Babu and many others.
Cuttputlli and Selfiee

MUMBAI: With the introduction to OTT platforms, the audience got a chance to explore content that’s not mainstream. The audience discovered some interesting, relevant and unique content. This later resulted in the Hindi movie buffs to explore South movies which then resulted in a great amount viewership for the South movies as a lot of audience got attracted to the screenplay, BGM, portrayal of heroes, direction and storytelling.

Also read - Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira

This is when things got interesting and the audience got to see a surge in South movies being available for Hindi audiences dubbed in Hindi language. This later resulted in Pan-India movies like Baahubali and Pushpa: The Rise. On the other hand, due to this exposure, many Hindi movies failed as they couldn’t impress the viewers as they couldn’t make relatable content even if it was somehow unique.

There were South movies loved by audiences, then there were South movies dubbed in Hindi for the audiences which were loved and then there were Hindi remakes of South movies which sometimes worked and sometimes didn’t. Here’s what the makers need to understand - If the South movies are available in Hindi dub, they have watched that movie and have understood well then why will they again watch the same content if it’s just remade in Hindi with not much of a difference.

Akshay Kumar has been one of the actors who has worked in a few South movie remakes. He earlier appeared in the movie Cuttputlli in the year 2022 which was a Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil blockbuster Ratsasan. Later, he again appeared in the movie Selfiee in the year 2023 which was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License.

Talking about Cuttpulli, the movie featured Akshay Kumar along with Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta. On the other hand, Ratsasan featured Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Ammu Abhirami.

Talking about Selfiee, the movie featured Akshay Kumar along with Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty. Meanwhile, the Malayalam movie Driving License featured Suraj Venjaramoodu, Miya George, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Deepti Sati.

Both the South movies, Ratsasan and Driving License were already introduced to the audience and had received a lot of love. That being one the factors, the Hindi remakes Cuttputlli and Selfiee were a disaster at the Box Office as the audience had already watched that same concept and story in South movies.

Now Akshay Kumar is coming back with another Hindi remake Sarfira, of Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The Tamil movie features actors like Suriya, Aparna Balamuarali, Mohan Babu and many others.

Hindi movie Selfiee’s one week collection was rs.14cr approx. On the other hand, Cuttputlli released directly on OTT platform. Now in case of Sarfira, the audience is aware of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru and therefore, Sarfira is a big risk for Akshay Kumar. With the actor coming back with another Hindi remake of a South movie, the question remains, will this movie work as an exception or will it fail at the box office like Selfiee? Not to forget, Sarfira will be in clash with Vedaa starring John Abraham which is also a Hindi remake of a successful South movie Vedalam.

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

