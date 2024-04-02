Interesting! Aishwarya Rai's Candid Take on Alia Bhatt's Success: Karan Johar's Support and Stellar Work

An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan praising Alia Bhatt's success, citing Karan Johar's support, resurfaces on social media, sparking discussions on opportunities and talent in Bollywood.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: In a resurfaced video clip from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's promotional stint for the 2018 film Fanney Khan, the former Miss World shared her thoughts on Alia Bhatt's burgeoning success in Bollywood. Praising Alia for her work and acknowledging the opportunities at her disposal, Aishwarya highlighted the crucial role played by filmmaker Karan Johar in shaping Alia's career.

In the video, Aishwarya expressed, "I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, 'It’s fantastic for you'. The kind of support Karan (Johar) has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time."

Also Read: Oh No! Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Old Video Sparks Saas-Bahu Rumors Amid Family Feud Speculations

Aishwarya continued, emphasizing the blend of great opportunities and commendable work in Alia's career, "But what’s nice is she (Alia Bhatt) is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly."

The candid remarks from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stirred reactions on social media, with netizens expressing diverse opinions. While some commended her for openly sharing her perspective, others interpreted it as a subtle critique of Alia Bhatt's success.

In the present, Alia Bhatt continues to make strides in the film industry, recently receiving the 'Best Actress In A Leading Role (Female)' title for her role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Currently involved in the shooting of Jigra and set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Alia maintains a busy and successful schedule.

Also Read: Heartfelt! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Heartfelt Wish for a Lifetime of Togetherness with Abhishek Amid Divorce Rumors

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18  

    
 

Aishwarya Rai Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Bollywood success opportunities candid remarks Fanney Khan social media Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Watch! Prepare for The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth with These 5 Riveting Crime Documentaries on Netflix
MUMBAI: As anticipation builds for the release of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on Netflix, crime...
Jhanak: Woah! Srishti asks Arshi to break her alliance with Anirudh, Jhanak to take a bus to Srinagar
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Aangha emotionally blackmails Vandana
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Interesting! Aishwarya Rai's Candid Take on Alia Bhatt's Success: Karan Johar's Support and Stellar Work
MUMBAI: In a resurfaced video clip from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's promotional stint for the 2018 film Fanney Khan, the...
Fascinating! Sushmita Sen's Emotional Odyssey: Last Soldier in the Battle of 'Aarya'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, gearing up for the much-anticipated new season of her show 'Aarya,' recently...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Vandana recalls Kunal's warning, regrets trusting Mrunal
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
Interesting! Aishwarya Rai's Candid Take on Alia Bhatt's Success: Karan Johar's Support and Stellar Work
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Humraaz
What! These actors were considered for Humraaz instead of Ameesha Patel, Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol
Siddique
Must Read! Siddique: The Maestro of Remakes, A Tale of Triple Triumph and Unfortunate Farewell
Sara
Wow! Sara Arjun's Stupendous Journey: From Child Prodigy to Bollywood Sensation
Ronnie
Wow! Ronnie Teja's Cinematic Evolution: From Rangrezz to InCar
Zeenat
Fascinating! Zeenat Aman's Sneaky Theatre Adventures: A Trip Down Memory Lane
Shah
Wow! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kriti Sanon, actors who played robots on screen