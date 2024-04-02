Interesting! Aishwarya Rai's Candid Take on Alia Bhatt's Success: Karan Johar's Support and Stellar Work

MUMBAI: In a resurfaced video clip from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's promotional stint for the 2018 film Fanney Khan, the former Miss World shared her thoughts on Alia Bhatt's burgeoning success in Bollywood. Praising Alia for her work and acknowledging the opportunities at her disposal, Aishwarya highlighted the crucial role played by filmmaker Karan Johar in shaping Alia's career.

In the video, Aishwarya expressed, "I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, 'It’s fantastic for you'. The kind of support Karan (Johar) has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time."

Aishwarya continued, emphasizing the blend of great opportunities and commendable work in Alia's career, "But what’s nice is she (Alia Bhatt) is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly."

The candid remarks from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stirred reactions on social media, with netizens expressing diverse opinions. While some commended her for openly sharing her perspective, others interpreted it as a subtle critique of Alia Bhatt's success.

In the present, Alia Bhatt continues to make strides in the film industry, recently receiving the 'Best Actress In A Leading Role (Female)' title for her role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Currently involved in the shooting of Jigra and set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Alia maintains a busy and successful schedule.

