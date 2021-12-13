Interesting! Alia Bhatt claimed her presence was ignored on the sets of RRR, Ram Charan clarifies

MUMBAI: Director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ marks Alia's Telugu cinema debut in the Telugu Film industry. The actress has learned Telugu while playing her character on screen. Alia complained that Ram Charan hardly spoke to her on the sets addressing the media in Hyderabad.

Alia Bhatt who rose to fame with her phenomenal performances in Raazi, 2 States, Student of the Year, Gangubhai Kathiawadi has made her debut in the Telugu Film industry with SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. The film stares Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgan.

While she had a gala time on the sets, Alia has recently revealed something shocking had happened with her on the sets of the film. She complained that her superstar co-stars on RRR Ram Charan and Jr NTR, ignored her while they were shooting for the film.

As the RRR team addressed the Tollywood media on Saturday in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt who was also present, shared her experience working with Rajamouli and co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. During her interaction, Alia complained that Ram Charan hardly spoke to her on the sets to which, Charan have a cute response, "I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful." Alia plays the role of Sita, the love interest of Ram Charan's character of Alluri Sita Rama Raju.”

Alia further shared, "When we were on the sets of 'RRR', Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to sit and talk in Telugu only. I saw them pulling each other's leg and of course, they ignored my presence," Alia Bhatt said on a witty note.

Alia also impressed everyone as she spoke in Telugu. "Ela Vunnaru? RRR trailer pagilipoindi," started off Alia, which conveys her greetings, and her views on the trailer. She heaped praises on Rajamouli for his direction and vision.

Rajamouli, who praised Alia, said that Alia has learned Telugu for a year and she is now very familiar with the language. The film is hitting the screens on January 7, 2022.

