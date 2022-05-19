Interesting! Alia Bhatt feels like a newcomer all over again as she sets off to shoot for her Hollywood debut

MUMBAI: After making her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh, Alia Bhatt played her first leading role in Karan Johar's teen drama Student of the Year (2012). She went on to establish herself with starring roles in several films like 2 States (2014), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Dear Zindagi (2016).

The actress is all set to shoot for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. Earlier this year, she had announced that she would be starring with Gal Gadot in the Netflix thriller. The film also stars 50 Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself in the car. She wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.” Her mother Soni Razdan commented, “Wishing you all the luck in the whole world.” Her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “We love you,” while Arjun Kapoor called her ‘International khiladi’.

Have a look.

In March, Netflix had made the announcement saying, “Exciting News: Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone!”

Alia has proven her mettle on the global scene on several occasions. Her latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Alia has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and Darlings.

Meanwhile, Heart of Stone is a spy thriller, directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Alia has already said she didn't sign her Hollywood project for the heck of it. She had said, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant."

Credits: Indian Express

