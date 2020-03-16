INTERESTING! Before Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor referred to this diva as his ‘dal chawal’

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in B-town and they always make headlines for their chemistry. Alia is currently making headlines for her pregnancy news, and amidst this, Ranbir's comment calling Alia the dal chawal of his life is going viral.

During a promotional event for Shamshera, he said that 2022 was a landmark year for him. He said he tied the knot this year, and marriage has been the most beautiful thing for him. He also referenced his dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani where he described marriage as being in a monotonous relationship similar to having dal-chawal daily at home. He said that the experiences of life taught him that the comfort of dal chawal is what people long for finally. He was quoted as saying, "Jo Alia hai meri life mai, wo dal chawal mai tadka hai and achaar hai."

ALSO READ:Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child

However, this is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor has referred to someone like dal chawal. During the promotions of his film Tamasha, the actor said that working with Deepika Padukone was like dal chawal. He said that working with her was as comfortable as being home with a plate of dal and chawal. Many fans are kind of annoyed with how he described Alia Bhatt as dal chawal. They also remembered how he said the same thing for Deepika. During the Tamasha promotions, he said people took the comment out of context.

No one asked him and he had to do this for attention... Same dialogue he said for DP during Tamasha promotions.. Said she is my dal chawal with tadka badka and all.. Alia should be ashamed if she knew this ki he is repeating the same for her.. https://t.co/tTsHjmFT07 — Rashmi (@RSHU101) June 26, 2022

He does this with every movie of his... Don't take him seriously — Rashmi (@RSHU101) June 26, 2022

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Throwback! Late Rishi Kapoor had an important piece of advice for Ranbir Kapoor for choosing the right life partner, scroll down to know the reason

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE