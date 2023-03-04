Interesting! Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan and others stole the show, but Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar and many more failed to impress at NMACC launch

MUMBAI: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was launched in Mumbai Friday night. The launch was attended by many Bollywood and international celebs. Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and many more actors attended the launch. When it comes to international celebs like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya.

There were two events that happened, one on Friday and another on Saturday. Well, celebs showcased their most fashionable side at the events, but while some got the thumbs up for their outfits, some were criticised and trolled for the clothes that they wore.

Check out the list of the celebs who stole the show with their outfits...

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended the event both the days, and she looked gorgeous in both her outfits. Clearly, Alia’s fashion game was bang on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While one day one Kareena opted to wear a red lehenga, on day 2 she decided to wear a stunning gown. The actress clearly stole our hearts with her outfits and she looked stunning in both of them.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan / Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya and Aaradhya, both were seen in Indian outfits at the events. While as usual Aishwarya looked gorgeous, Aaradhya also left a mark.

Gauri Khan / Suhana Khan

We have one more mother-daughter duo on the list. Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan looked stunning in the outfits that they wore both the days. They carried the outfits with the perfect amount of grace.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan attended the event on the second day and looked stunning. Her outfit surely gave the perfect Royal vibe.

Check out the list of the celebs who failed to impress netizens with their outfits...

Priyanka Chopra

The Desi Girl of Bollywood attended the launch both the days, but her outfits failed to impress the netizens. It looks like people expected better outfits from her.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor also couldn’t leave a strong mark with her outfits at the event, especially on the second day. She was trolled for the outfit she wore.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam is known for being a fashionista, but it looks like her OTT outfits at the events didn’t go down well with the netizens.

Bhumi Pednekar

One actress who actually got trolled a lot for her outfit was Bhumi Pednekar. She clearly failed to impress the netizens with her look.

Kriti Sanon

Both the days, Kriti’s outfits were not something netizens expected from her. Her fashion game is always bang on, but this time, it failed to impress.

